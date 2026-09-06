1 dead, 2 injured in shooting outside Southfield TGI Fridays; police say argument escalated

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 58-year-old Inkster woman was killed and two other people were injured after a shooting outside a Southfield restaurant late Friday night, according to police.

The shooting happened around 11:25 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of TGI Fridays on Evergreen Rd in Southfield. Officers responded to reports of shots fired and found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to a hospital, where she later died.

Police said a 54-year-old Detroit man was also shot in the abdomen. He was taken to a hospital and was reported to be in serious but stable condition. A 42-year-old woman from Evans, Georgia, was shot in the shoulder and bicep. Friends drove her to a hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

Investigators identified a 35-year-old Southfield man as the shooter. He has been taken into custody. Police said there is no additional threat to the public.

According to a preliminary investigation, the woman who was killed and the man who was arrested were both valid concealed pistol license holders. Police said the two pulled firearms on each other during a verbal altercation in the parking lot before shots were fired. The two other victims were bystanders and were not involved in the dispute.

Authorities have not released the names of those involved. The investigation remains ongoing.