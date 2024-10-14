1 dead, 3 injured in shooting Monday on Detroit's east side

(WXYZ) — Officials are investigating after one person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting on Monday afternoon, police sources confirm to 7 News Detroit.

The shooting happened on Haverhill and Outer Drive on Detroit's east side around 2:30 p.m.

There are currently Michigan State Police and Detroit Police Department vehicles on the scene.

A witness tells 7 News Detroit they heard a group of 15 men or individuals having an argument. Within seconds, she heard gunshots. She believes there were around 30.

Now, looking at the evidence markers, it fits right in that equation. We counted at least 20 evidence markers.

The witness said she ducked for cover and she called 911.

Another person in the neighborhood tells me that just two blocks away, there's Ronald Brown Academy — and the kids had just wrapped up school around that time. So safety measures were put in place, and parents were asked to come and collect the kids in person.

This is an active investigation. Stay with WXYZ.com for updates on this developing story.

