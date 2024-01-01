Watch Now
News

Actions

1 dead after driver crashes into tow truck in Detroit

Police investigating deadly crash on Detroit's east side
Posted at 11:08 AM, Jan 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-01 11:08:06-05

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police say one person is dead and another injured after a crash on Monday morning near Hayes and Young in Detroit.

According to police, the driver of a black 2015 Chevy Tahoe was traveling on Hayes when they slammed into a tow truck getting ready to hook up a vehicle, striking the 26-year-old who was getting his vehicle towed and the tow truck driver.

The 26-year-old victim died on the scene, police say. The tow truck driver was also injured and transported to a local hospital. We’re told the tow truck driver is listed in temp serious condition.

Police say alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

The suspect is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dec. 30: Lions on 7!