DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are investigating after one person was killed in a quadruple shooting on Wabash on Saturday evening.

Police say they were called to the scene around 10:18 p.m. and found victims inside and outside of a vehicle. One of the adult victims was pronounced dead at the scene.

Watch the latest from the chief in the video player below:

Detroit police investigating quadruple shooting

According to police, the injured include an 18-year-old woman who was shot in the foot, a 23-year-old who was shot in the arm and a 14-year-old who was shot in the stomach area. The teen, police say, is in critical condition.

The man who was killed in the shooting had a firearm and a tether, police say.

Watch the story in the video player below:

1 dead in quadruple shooting in Detroit; police searching for suspects

Police are now searching for multiple suspects who reportedly left the scene on foot after the shooting.

Stay with wxyz.com for updates on this developing story.

