1 dead in triple shooting on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — One man is dead after a triple shooting on Detroit's west side Wednesday evening, the city's police department tells us.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 18700 block of Ferguson, with authorities saying that three men were shot.

Investigatos say the suspect in this incident is unknown at this time.

We ran into a community member that lives nearby. He did not want to show his face on camera but he is pleading for the violence to stop.

"I don't live too far from this neighborhood, but I would tell you, those shots rang out and they were heard everywhere," the man said. "A lot of people's sleep was disturbed tonight and a lot of families are affected by this. I really do pray for Detroit."

This is a developing story. 7 News Detroit has a crew at the scene and we will update this article as more information becomes available