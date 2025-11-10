1 hospitalized after fire at vacant church on Detroit's west side

One person has been hospitalized after a fire at a vacant church on Detroit's west side.

The fire started early Monday morning at The Body of Christ Christian Center, located at 11780 Ohio Street, near the intersection of Grand River and Ohio.

The Detroit Fire Department's Battalion Chief tells us the person, who is homeless, is in temporary serious condition at the hospital. They were found in the building next to the church, suffering from burns and smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is unclear at this time, but we're told that as of 6:50 a.m., the fire is under control.