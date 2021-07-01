10 beaches closed across Michigan as July 4th holiday approaches

(WXYZ) — As we approach the 4th of July weekend, the state is reporting that 9 beaches are currently closed across Michigan.
All of the beaches are closed due to high bacteria levels. They include:
- Park Lake - Bath Township Park Lake Beach in Clinton County
- Keweenaw Bay / Lake Superior - First Sand Beach in Baraga County
- Handsome Lake - Crossroads For Youth in Oakland County
- Crooked Lake - Independence Oaks County Park in Oakland County
- Lake St. Clair - St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach in Macomb County
- Silver Lake - City Park Beach in Genesee County
- Ross Lake - Beaverton City Park in Gladwin County
- Elizabeth Lake - ECHPOA in Oakland County
- Grand Traverse Bay-East - Bayside Acme Township Park in Grand Traverse County
- Grand Traverse Bay-East - East Bay Park (Milliken Park) in Grand Traverse County
You can check the list of closings for up-to-date information on the Department of Environmental Quality website.