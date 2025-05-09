Watch Now
10-day closure of WB I-696 between I-75 & Lahser begins Friday night; here's what to know

A 10-day closure along westbound I-696 will kick off Friday night so crews can safely demolish the Church St. overpass in Oak Park.
Westbound I-696 will close from I-75 to Lahser at 9 p.m. on Friday, May 9 and it will last until 5 a.m. on Monday, May 19.

The detour for the project will be southbound on I-75 to westbound on M-8, then northbound on M-10, and finally back to westbound on I-696.

There will be one local westbound lane open that has access to Bermuda St., Woodward Ave., and Coolidge Highway.

"If it means better highways and no potholes, I guess. I mean, what am I going to do? They’re going to do it regardless of what I say. So, just make the best of what we can and take some different routes," Nick McNee, an Oak Park resident, said.

