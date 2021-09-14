10 most dangerous intersections of I-75 in Michigan are all in Oakland & Wayne counties

(WXYZ) — I-75 is one of the most heavily-traveled highways in metro Detroit, and a new report from Michigan Auto Law found the 10 most dangerous stretches of the highway, and all are in metro Detroit.

According to Michigan Auto Law, they analyzed car accident data from 2016 through 2020 and found the 10 most dangerous parts of the highway were in Wayne and Oakland counties.

The COVID-19 pandemic did lead to fewer drivers on the road and overall crashes dropped in 2020, but fatal crashes did increase. The time of day for the most crashes was between evening rush hour, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., according to the report.

“Driving on interstates is challenging for all of us,” Steven Gursten, president of Michigan Auto Law, said in a release “These challenges increase when drivers speed, drive distracted or drowsy, or are under the influence of drugs or alcohol.”

The 10 most dangerous sections of I-75 in Michigan are: