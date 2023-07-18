10-year-old Southfield Falcons cheerleader dies suddenly after collapsing at practice

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ten-year-old Monea Pace loved cheerleading and dancing, and she had just started with the Southfield Falcons cheer team when she collapsed at practice Friday.

"Monea did not deserve to die. She was too young to die," said 9-year-old Nicholas Paige, one of a number of cousins who cherished their relationship with Monea.

"Monea was so sweet and loving. She didn't deserve this," said Trinity Paige, who was like a sister to Monea.

Just after 8 p.m. Friday outside Thompson K-8 International Academy, where the Falcons practiced, Monea collapsed.

Someone started CPR as 911 was called.

Paramedics said the girl wasn't breathing and despite life-saving measures, she never regained consciousness as she was rushed to the hospital, where Monea was later pronounced dead.

A GoFundMe page has been started to help the family with funeral expenses.

"It's like a nightmare," Rondalyn Johnson, one of Monea's aunts, said. "To watch a kid go so soon... It's nothing I've ever seen in my life."

A vigil is scheduled for Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. outside the Thompson K-8 International Academy located at 16300 Lincoln Drive in Southfield.

The Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office is awaiting toxicology results before determining a cause of death.

