102nd Bayview Mackinac Race sets sail this weekend with 200 boats, smoke and storms expected

PORT HURON, Mich. (WXYZ) — One of Michigan's most iconic summer traditions sets sail this weekend as nearly 1,700 sailors prepare to compete in the 102nd Bayview Mackinac Race — the world's longest continuously run freshwater yacht race.

About 200 boats are expected to take part in the 259-nautical-mile course on Lake Huron, starting in Port Huron.

Spectators can watch the start from the Port Huron shores beginning Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

This year's race comes with a unique set of challenges. Racers are expecting to embark under a layer of smoke that will cloak the horizon and hinder sight lines — and storms may also form during the days-long race.

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David Shriner, a sailor who has competed for as long as he can remember, said the smoke conditions are unlike anything he has faced before.

"I've never had to deal with this before, at least not to this extent," Shriner said. "It's a lot harder to see and is very disorientating."

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Shriner said the smoke will affect racers physically as well as mentally.

"I think a lot of us will wear a mask or a buff or something along the lines of that," Shriner said.

Fellow sailor Perry Lewis compared the smoke conditions to another familiar racing obstacle.

"In terms of how it affects the race, it's like fog," Lewis said.

Bayview Yacht Club

Sailor and cook Dean Tank agreed the conditions will test the fleet.

"Tougher conditions for sure," Tank said.

Lewis and Tank are among the crew sailing aboard the WhiteHawk — a 50-year-old boat and the oldest vessel in this year's race. The WhiteHawk weighs 70,000 pounds, carries a near 6,000-square-foot sail and features several million dollars worth of quarters and cabins.

"It's old fashioned in many, many ways," Lewis said.

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"One of the most beautiful boats and it's fun to sail. We love coming over here," Tank said.

Tank said win or lose, there is one guarantee aboard the WhiteHawk.

"We eat really, really good on the way," Tank said.

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Shriner said the history of his boat and team gives him confidence heading into the race.

"This boat and this team have won in the past. Hopefully we can do it again," Shriner said.

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