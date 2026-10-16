WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Thursday afternoon, there was a terrifying scene in Warren after a 12-year-old boy on a bicycle was struck and dragged by a pickup truck. It happened around 3 p.m. on Van Dyke just north of Eight Mile.

Warren resident Devin Brown said he rushed to the scene as sirens converged on the area.

“It was crazy. He was just crying and screaming for help," he recalled.

12-year-old bicyclist hospitalized after being pinned under truck in Warren

Warren police said a Dodge Ram was making a right turn onto Van Dyke from Meadow Avenue, in the southbound direction, when it hit the kid.

A dispatcher stated, "He's pinned underneath the front driver tire."

Brown said, “He was stuck under the car with the bike on top of him. The tire was actually on top of the bike (which was) actually putting all that weight on him. He was just crying for help.”

“It took police, the fire department, like 15, 20 minutes to get him from under there. They had to jack the car up," he recalled.

"The bike was still stuck. When they finally got him from under the car, his eyes was just stuck open. It’s crazy," Brown said.

For two-and-a-half hours, officers shut down a quarter mile section of Van Dyke while the Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team investigated.

Harmony Ostrander lives on Meadow on the other side of Van Dyke.

“Everyone just needs to slow down. And keep the road safe for everyone," she said.

“Just look both ways. This has happened many a time before and we just pray that nothing like this keeps happening,” Ostrander added.

Police said the boy sustained severe injuries and at last check, he’s in stable condition.

He’s expected to survive.

Warren resident Kayden Spry said, “We pray that he’s okay and he’s gonna get way better and not suffer any pain.”

Investigators said they do not suspect drugs or alcohol played a role, and we're told the driver remained on scene and fully cooperated with police.

Warren police said the Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team’s investigation is ongoing.