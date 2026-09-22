13-year-old arrested a 3rd time in 2 years for string of vehicle thefts in Pontiac & Waterford Twp.

A 13-year-old that has previously been arrested twice for stealing vehicles has been arrested a third time, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

Related: Mom turns in 13-year-old son after vehicle thefts, said she hopes this is a wake-up call

According to the OCSO, the Oakland County Auto Theft Task Force had been investigating a series of vehicle thefts, business break-ins and attempted auto thefts in Pontiac and Waterford Township over the weekend.

On Sunday afternoon, deputies found a break-in at a used car dealership on Cesar Chavez Ave. in Pontiac. They found forced entry, a heavily-damaged Dodge Charger and a stolen Dodge Dart.

Watch below: 'I’d rather see you alive.' Mom turns in 13-year-old son after vehicle thefts

'I’d rather see you alive.' Mom turns in 13-year-old son after vehicle thefts

Detectives connected that incident to two vehicles stolen from a Pontiac landscaping company in the previous two days — a pickup truck stolen on Sept. 19 and another pickup truck stolen the following day.

According to the sheriff's office, video showed a person climb a fence, break a window with a rock and enter the building, where several sets of vehicle keys were taken.

That suspect got into the Charger and tried to ram it through a gate, but it was damaged and wouldn't go through. Then, a Dodge Dart was stolen from the lot and driven to a dealership in Waterford Township where it was used to ram another gate.

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At a nearby dollar store, there was also a retail fraud, and two additional vehicles were damaged during unsuccessful attempts to steal them.

The 13-year-old Pontiac boy was identified as a suspect. he was arrested less than 24 hours after the investigation began.

Extended interview below: 'I hope this will be his wake-up call.' Mom talks about her 13-year-old son's arrest