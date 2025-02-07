13-year-old suspect in custody related to string of home invasions targeting young girls, officials say

(WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says they have a 13-year-old suspect in custody related to the string of home invasion incidents involving young girls.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said they believe the suspect is responsible for up to 11 home invasions in Pontiac and Detroit.

“The is the worst nightmare for any parent,” said Sheriff Bouchard.

Officials say the first incident might have occurred a few years ago. But it wasn’t until recently that they started seeing a pattern with other home invasion incidents in the area. They also praised the community for their help in this investigation.

The most recent incident occurred this week, on February 4. In that incident, the suspect wearing a ski mask and armed with a knife entered a home in the 100 block of N. Anderson Street.

While inside, the suspect reportedly choked a young girl as she was sleeping. Officials say the girl screamed and the suspect took off. The girl’s mother reported seeing the suspect wearing all black running down the stairs and out of the home.

Officials believe, in that case, that the suspect entered the home through an unlocked kitchen window.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect was carrying a knife in three of the cases, and got into the homes or attempted to get into the homes through an unlocked window.

