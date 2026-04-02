NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Fourteen people graduated from an 18-month rehabilitation program at the 52-1 District Court in Novi, stepping into a future free from addiction.

The Alcohol and Drug Court program focuses on recovery over punishment, offering individuals a second chance at life.

Watch Jeffrey Lindblom's video report below:

14 people graduate from Novi court rehabilitation program to overcome their addictions

52-1 District Court Judge Travis Reeds congratulated the graduates during the ceremony.

"For most judges, jail is a last resort," Reeds said.

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Anthony D. Williams Sr., one of the 14 recent graduates, says his addiction started with a driving under the influence charge and continued until his second offense.

"Second DUI, then I was asked for a program for a second chance," Williams said.

He volunteered for the program 18 months ago because he saw an opportunity for change.

"A life-changing situation," Williams said. "This is the new me talking, so the old Anthony Williams, I don’t know who that person is."

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Williams said he is walking out of the program a winner.

"You have to fight yourself every day. They give you a second chance at life," Williams said.

Reeds, who has been on the bench for 12 years, said the program leads to lessened recidivism and often a lifelong commitment to sobriety.

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"It’s an amazing thing to watch," Reeds said. "You can put someone in jail and that’s a temporary fix. What these people are doing to change their lives around changes the whole structure of the community and their involvement in it for, potentially, the rest of their lives."

Heidi Hertling graduated from the program 13 years ago and is now a coach for others facing addiction. She said supporting one another is crucial for those starting their road to recovery.

"They saw someone who wasn’t criminal, but struggling," Hertling said. "We are different people. We are no longer criminal. We are just people. It’s an amazing gift."

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Williams emphasized the importance of moving forward.

"Never look at the obstacle. We have to walk in faith," Williams said.

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