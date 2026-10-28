$152 million investment kicks off new era at Selfridge Air National Guard Base

HARRISON TOWNSHIP (WXYZ) — A $152 million state investment is paving the way for new military missions at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, where officials broke ground Wednesday on infrastructure improvements designed to support the arrival of new fighter and refueling aircraft.

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$152M investment kicks off new era at Selfridge Air National Guard Base

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the supplemental funding bill supporting upgrades at the Macomb County base, including work to expand the runway as Selfridge prepares for F-15EX Eagle II fighter jets and KC-46 Pegasus refueling aircraft.

The project brought together state and military leaders during a divisive election season, with officials highlighting the bipartisan effort behind the investment.

“The president of one party, the governor of another, and a divided legislature,” state Sen. Kevin Hertel said.

“We came together across the political divide,” Hertel added.

Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers said securing the new missions is critical to the long-term future of Selfridge, particularly as the base transitions away from the A-10 Thunderbolt II.

“The missions are everything,” Rogers said.

Rogers described Wednesday as a historic moment for the base and said securing an additional mission helps protect Selfridge for future generations.

“This is the last, what the Air Force calls, superbase in the Air National Guard in the entire country,” Rogers said. “So when we were at risk of losing the A-10 and not having a replacement, it compromised our position and made it harder for us to justify the money needed to operate our facility. Getting that second mission secures this for generations.”

Whitmer also visited Selfridge Wednesday and spoke about the base’s importance to both Michigan’s economy and national defense.

“We hand it to the next generation of leaders, and it’s an important part of public service, keeping the people of Michigan at the center of the work,” Whitmer said. “This base is both a cornerstone of Macomb’s economy and a vital part of Michigan’s defense industry.”

Economic impact expected beyond Selfridge

Officials say the impact of the investment will extend beyond the boundaries of the Harrison Township base.

Thomas Robinson, a Chesterfield Township resident and sheet metal worker, said the construction represents an opportunity for local tradespeople.

“I’m a sheet metal worker, so that creates a lot of jobs in our trade,” Robinson said while speaking with 7 News Detroit at Sugarbush Tavern, located near Selfridge.

Rogers said planned construction at the base could generate significant demand for skilled trades and other workers.

“A billion dollars of construction on this facility, and you think of all the prevailing wage jobs, professional trades involved with building steel, construction, runways, we’re talking hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of jobs,” Rogers said.

“It’ll put a lot of people to work there,” Robinson said.

The work is ultimately aimed at preparing Selfridge for its next generation of aircraft and missions.

Rogers said the first new aircraft are expected to arrive around October or November 2028.

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