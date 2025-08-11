16-year-old accused of shooting another teen at party in Oxford Township

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 16-year-old is now facing charges after a shooting at a party in Oxford Township last Friday.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said the teen is accused of shooting a 17-year-old in the wrist during the party at Oakwood Lake Township Park around 11:30 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim told officials that he got into an argument with the suspect, who reportedly had pointed a laser at his eyes.

After the suspect shot the victim, he left the scene, officials say. He was arrested on Saturday in a Springfield Township mobile home park.

“This is unacceptable on so many levels,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement. “Our detectives will continue their hard work to determine how and where he illegally obtained this firearm and we will seek to hold him accountable.”

The victim was treated at a local hospital before being released.

Anyone who has any information regarding the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 248-858-4950.

