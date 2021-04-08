16-year-old Jacob hopes to be adopted by a loving family

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Jacob is a free spirit and a super friendly kid who likes soaking up the sun and listening to upbeat tunes.

The 16-year-old who is currently in foster care is hoping to be adopted by a loving family soon.

“He loves to laugh, loves to watch videos,” said one of his workers. “And he likes watching videos of Tiger Woods.”

Jacob likes singing and dancing. His favorite song is “Who Let the Dogs Out” – especially the “woof woof woof woof woof” part.

He’s a fan of cookies and other sugary treats.

"He really likes playing and interacting with trusted adults,” said the worker.

Monster trucks are among his favorite toys.

“He has a lot of, I don't know what you'd call them, maybe scripts or phrases that he likes to repeat. And he likes the kind of the verbal interaction with you as you, you know, singing whether it's GG Wentworth or Who Let the Dogs Out, or whatever it might be. He also likes taking naps, right Jacob? Yeah, he goes to a school which you can tell he's pretty excited about going to school after this,” the worker explained.

He also likes swinging and sitting outside in the sunshine.

“Jacob has contact from some important family members like his sister and brother and grandma. It's really important to him that he still gets the chance to talk to them, whenever possible. Family who would allow Jacob to still have contact with his grandma and his siblings, this would be pretty important,” the worker said.

Jacob would be best with a family that can provide him with structure and routine.

“Family who can provide him some of the space to do some of those of his favorite activities, but also understanding that they need to be pretty intentional about monitoring and helping Jacob with his basic needs. He would really do best with somebody who is able to provide him the attention that he needs,” added the worker.

Jacob has been waiting to be adopted since August 2017.

If you’d like to learn more about Jacob, click here.

If you’d like to adopt Jacob, call the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange at (800)589-6273.

If you’re not able to adopt, you can still help!

Please SHARE this Grant Me Hope story on social media. Thank you!

