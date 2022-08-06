16th annual ARISE Detroit! Neighborhoods Day brings the community together across the city

DETROIT (WXYZ) — From Belle Isle to Eight Mile, a wide range of events took place across the city to mark the 16th annual ARISE Detroit! Neighborhoods Day.

"The whole point is to show Detroit in a really good light," said Mark Loeb, Director, Belle Isle Art Fair.

Loeb is not only the Director of the Belle Isle Art Fair but also a proud Detroiter. For him, such events give people a chance to highlight the uniqueness of their neighborhoods.

"It's an exciting time to be back in Detroit. It's going to get nothing but better," said Loeb.

Neighborhoods Day events include more than 70 cleanup projects, food giveaways, and health fairs, among others. While most of the 150 events wrapped up today, Bill Luce from 100 Black Men Detroit says others will continue to encourage volunteerism across the city to build a better Detroit.

"It really gives the city an opportunity to see all the resources that are available. Not just our organization but other organizations that are trying to make a difference and uplift the city overall," said Bill Luce, Former President, 100 Black Men of Detroit

Grace Wojick from a Detroit-based women’s group called BasBlue also echoed the same sentiments.

"It was hugely important for us to get connected with Arise and then have the opportunity to work with Detroit Public Schools, to beautify their campuses, and get them ready for back-to-school events that’s taking place today and back-to-school programs that are taking place in general," said Grace Wojick, program coordinator, BasBlue.

For Roslyn Taylor from Epiphany Education Center, it's all about improving the literacy rate among the city’s youth.

"There is no reason for poverty and illiteracy to exist in 2022, with an abundance of technology, an abundance of resources, and millionaires and billionaires there is no excuse," said Taylor.

Luther Keith from Arise Detroit says without the support from volunteers and the community, the event would not have been possible.

"150 organizations and community groups could not do this, would not do this if they think there was no hope, if they think their city did not have a brighter future, and more importantly they want to help create that brighter future," said Luther Keith, Executive Director, ARISE Detroit!

To check out the full list of events and initiatives happening in your neighborhood or to sign up as a volunteer head over to https://www.arisedetroit.org/.