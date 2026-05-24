17-year-old arraigned on multiple felony charges in downtown Detroit shooting

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 17-year-old boy is facing multiple felony charges after a 14-year-old boy was shot in the chest during a "teen takeover" event in downtown Detroit.

Ramon Smith was arraigned Saturday on charges of assault with intent to murder, felony assault and three felony firearm charges in connection with the May 17 shooting of Tauvan Clark.

A judge set Smith's bond at $500,000.

WXYZ 17-year-old Ramon Smith

Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Evan Pasick said Smith fired into a crowd during the "teen takeover."

"The defendant pulled out a handgun and fired at least 6 shots into a crowd of people downtown Detroit," Pasick said.

Clark, who spoke with 7 News Detroit while recovering in the hospital this week, was struck in the chest during the shooting.

Pasick said the situation could have been far more deadly.

"This incident could have easily resulted in multiple homicides," Pasick said. "The defendant poses a clear threat to public safety."

Smith's defense attorney pushed back on the characterization of the case.

"This case has to be tried in the court of law, we have a system… evidence will be presented but this is just the arraignment," Phil Ragan said.

Smith is due back in court on June 1.

————————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.