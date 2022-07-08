DETROIT (WXYZ) — 7 Action News has learned 19-year-old Ehmani Davis had a lengthy prior history of arrests and charges before being shot and killed after shooting and killing an officer Wednesday.

The man, police say, died after killing Detroit Police Officer Loren Courts, a husband and a father.

Davis had been in trouble with the law more than once, according to court records. In fact, we’ve learned he was set to appear in court as soon as Friday to face a charge of disturbing the peace.

Thursday, we visited an Eastpointe address where Davis allegedly lived and clashed verbally with police. No one came to the door, but neighbor Deshauna Smith recalled seeing prior issues involving guns.

“Bad behavior I’ve seen with the police back and forth at the residence,” Smith said.

7 Action News has learned that back in early 2021, Davis got 12 months’ probation on a charge of firearm possession in Eastpointe. In October 2020, he was charged with driving illegally and most recently, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office was reviewing a multiple-count warrant request for allegedly shooting into a crowd on July 9.

In that incident, a 9 mm Glock handgun was recovered.

Smith says it all amounts to a sense of shame in a system that couldn’t ultimately prevent the death of the officer.

“When we have young kids in this area, just gun violence in general, I worry about safety of my kids and the young youth that’s on the block,” Smith said.

We reached an attorney Thursday appointed to represent Davis in his most recent case. He expressed condolences to the Detroit Police Department and family of Courts but said nothing more.

If you would like to donate to Courts' family to help with raising his kids, visit their GoFundMe page.

