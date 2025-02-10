2 children dead, apparently froze to death in Detroit casino parking garage

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two children were found dead inside a vehicle at the Hollywood Casino Hotel at Greektown parking garage in downtown Detroit Monday afternoon, police said.

It happened around 1 p.m. in the casino parking garage on Beaubien Boulevard near Mack Avenue.

According to Detroit police, five children were sleeping in a van that was in the parking structure. The mother noticed that one of her kids, a 9-year-old boy, wasn't breathing. She then called a friend to take him to the hospital.

While they were at the hospital, police said the grandmother noticed that another child, a 2-year-old girl, was not breathing. The friend returned and took her to the hospital as well.

Both kids were pronounced dead at the hospital.

The other three children were treated and evaluated at the hospital. They are listed in stable condition Monday afternoon.

Police said the family is homeless and has been living out of the van. The cause of deaths have not yet been determined, but police believe they froze to death.

Police are reminding the public of warning centers available in the city of Detroit. Warming Center information can be found on the city's website.