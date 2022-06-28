2 dead after trying to beat train, Amtrak passenger recalls 'jolt'

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two people, both in their 20s, are dead after their vehicle collided with an oncoming train Monday morning.

Detroit police say it happened just after midnight near Central Avenue and John Kronk Street.

Prior to the accident, police were breaking up a group of street racers and drifters.

One dispatcher said to officers over the radio, "Alright, slow it down if you’re en route to the John Kronk and Central. Again, slow it down.”

"We do have those drag racers fleeing in all different directions. Use caution. Slow it down in this response," the dispatcher continued.

Moments later, another dispatcher said this: "A train has struck this vehicle. It looks like two (inaudible) victims in here."

The two vehicle occupants died when their vehicle collided with an Amtrak train after trying to outrun it, according to police.

Jeff Fischer told 7 Action News he was on that Amtrak train coming back from Chicago and described feeling a slight "jolt."

“I was in the middle of the train. So, we just felt a little thump. Ya know, it was like stopping short and that was it," the Southfield man recalled.

He said the train lost power for about five to 10 minutes. The train sat their for about three-and-a-half hours while police investigated.

"We wanted to get off the train to get an Uber to take us home, but they wouldn't allow us because they said one track was an active freight line and the other side was like a ditch," he said.

Detroit Police Department Chief James White said at a press conference, “As you know, we have a drifting drag racing problem. Lots of cars, lots of young folks come in and drag race and drift. Apparently, that’s what was happening at the time.”

White said officers did not chase any of the drifters or street racers when busting up the group and that it's done strategically. However, one vehicle kept speeding away and tried to beat the train.

He said the victims were a young woman from Novi and a young man from Wixom.

“Just horrible, horrible. Tragic. (It) did not have to happen. This drag racing, drifting situation is absolutely unacceptable. I don’t understand that level of recreation and danger," White said.

In a statement to 7 Action News, an Amtrak spokesman said, in part:

“The crossing was protected by gates, reported as operational at the time of this incident. There were no reports of injuries to the 102 passengers, 5 crew members or 1 road foreman on board. Amtrak is working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident.”

Fischer said Amtrak refunded him his $95 fare for the inconvenience.

The chief said the police department gets more calls about street racing and drifting than anything. He said DPD will continue to be relentless in cracking down.