2 dead in domestic shooting in Westland; investigators believe it's a murder-suicide

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — 2 people are dead after a shooting police are ruling a murder-suicide in Westland late Saturday night.

Police tell us the shooting happened around 9 p.m., at a home in the 7700 block of Drew Circle.

Police arrived and found that a man and a woman had both been shot to death.

The incident appears to be investigated as a murder-suicide, with authorities saying this does not appear to be a random incident. We're told that the two victims knew each other, but at this time, it's unclear who shot whom.

Police have withheld the names of the people killed, as family members have yet to be notified in this case.