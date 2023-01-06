2 Detroit liquor stores hire security for customers

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — It's been more than a week and still, no arrests or named suspects have emerged in the shooting death of Tracie Golden.

Tracie was killed and carjacked outside of an east side liquor store.

"My reaction is that can't happen here. No way. No way possible," co-owner of Kelley's Corner the People's Store Travis Brewer said.

Golden's death has ignited change in the city with a growing number of corner stores hiring armed security. That includes Brewer and his brother Tyson Kelley.

"Anytime you see something happen to anybody anywhere it concerns us. Especially when it's in the community we service," co-owner of Kelley's Corner the People's Store Tyson Kelley said. "But when we recognize and realize it's the same type of business we have, it hits home."

With the backing of New Era Detroit, every evening security will be on guard inside and outside helping to walk customers to their cars.

Inner City Liquor will also be hiring security on weekends, a move customers are grateful for.

"It's really dangerous around here and security especially for women, that's a good job," customer Teresa Melhouse said.

"Works for me because it keeps my building safe, keeps my customers safe and it works for the customers also because it makes sure they're safe," Inner City Liquor Owner Nate Stuart said.

"We're making all this money in our communities we have to give back and protect the people in our communities," Travis Brewer said.