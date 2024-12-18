2 Detroit restaurants listed on New York Times' 'best dishes we ate' in 2024

(WXYZ) — Two Detroit restaurants are getting national attention for being some of the best food eaten by New York Times writers in 2024.

The New York Times released its list this week, with Mike's Famous Ham Place and Leila being included.

At Mike's, it's the famous ham sandwich that was on the list.

Sara Bonisteel wrote, "I don’t know if Mike Muftari dreams of ham, but his ham sandwich has been on my mind since May. He’s been plying pork for 50 years at Mike’s Famous Ham Place on a desolate stretch of Michigan Avenue. His is an honest and satisfying sandwich built on a poppy-seed roll, with five or six solid planks of ham, a slice of cheese, a squirt of yellow mustard and some pickles. He sold the business in October, but has stayed on through the end of the The New York Times released its list this weekyear to teach the new owners the ropes. Aside from forms of payment, they don’t plan to change a thing."

WATCH BELOW: Mike's Famous Ham Place passes the torch, continues tradition started over 6 decades ago

Last month, we covered how Muftari was passing the torch to Kimberly Lambert and her husband.

The other item on the list was the Lebanese Sundae at Leila in Downtown Detroit.

Bonisteel wrote, "Arriving to the table like a Star Trek tribble ready for a night on the town, this dessert holds your attention from the first bite. Pistachios cover the mop of fairy floss atop the dish, and ashta, the rose-flavored ice cream with hints of orange blossom water, hides underneath the gossamer. The restaurant, on Capitol Park in downtown Detroit, is named for the matriarch of the Eid family, also the owners of Phoenicia, and the menu nods to home cooking. This dessert delights with its simplicity and whimsy."