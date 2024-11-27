Mike's Famous Ham Place passes the torch, continues tradition started over 6 decades ago

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It's the end of a chapter for the staple diner on Detroit's west side, Mike's Famous Ham Place. But the story of this beloved diner isn't over yet.

It's one of those restaurants the locals know well, loved for it's ability to send the patron on a trip back in time as soon as you walk through the doors.

"It brings back memories. I was a little kid running around amongst the stools. It brings back memories. I enjoy every time I come back here," said Harry Lile, son of the diner's original owners.

Patrons told me one of their favorite parts of the diner is the never changing menu.

Owner Mike Muftari attributed the long success of the diner to his "if it isn't broke, don't fix it" and "treat all customers like family" attitude.

Many of those customers have made their way into the diner to say farewell to Mike and his wife, Yvet. Many of them also come in to scope out the new owners and make sure the torch is being passed to caring hands.

"I'm glad somebody is going to purchase it or has purchased it that will appreciate its history and carry on its traditions," said life-long patrons Bob Appelle and Stephanie Petoniak.

Kimberly Lambert and her husband are taking over the diner and want to reassure patrons that they have no intentions of changing the restaurant they know and love.

"This is like an icon in Detroit, you know? It's been here forever. I've been coming here since I was a little kid. My husband's been here with me, watching him, learning everything from him so that the soups and the hams stay the same and there's no change," said Kimberly.

But with this big change, Miks says he is having a hard time parting with his beloved customers.

"We're going to go maybe somewhere and vacation. We're gonna spend time with grandkids. But I'm going to miss my customers. I had the best customers in the country," said Mike.

Kimberly explained how in awe she is of the love the community has shown to Mike and Yvet, and she hopes they can foster similar relationships in the years to come.

