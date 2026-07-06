2 kids found dead in Sumpter Township garage with generator inside

SUMPTER TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two kids, ages 12 and 8, were found dead in a Sumpter Township garage with a portable gas-powered generator in it over the weekend, the township's police department said on social media.

Emergency personnel responded to the garage at a home on Executive Drive, where the kids were found lying on the ground, not breathing.

This marks three kids who have been found dead with generators nearby over the past weekend. Also on Saturday, a 16-year-old was found dead inside the basement of a home with a generator nearby.

The police department offered the following safety tips after offering their condolences to the family:

