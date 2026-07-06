Melvindale community mourns 16-year-old boy who died from carbon monoxide poisoning

MELVINDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 16-year-old boy's death from carbon monoxide poisoning has shaken the Melvindale community, with his teacher and friends remembering him as a kind and respectful student who touched many lives.

Officials say a generator was running in the basement of the boy's home when he died Saturday. It appears he was alone in the house at the time of his death. Melvindale police are still investigating.

Nora Alata, one of the boy's teachers, said she was devastated when she learned what happened.

"I was shaken, I got a text message last night and the message said did you hear about our student and I'm like which student? I'm shaking, there's no way it's one of our students," Alata said.

She remembered him as a bright presence in the classroom.

"He was always smiling, he was very respectful and he was very helpful to me and to other students," Alata said.

WXYZ Nora Alata

Alata said the teen came to the U.S. about two years ago from Yemen and was proud of his heritage.

"He was so proud to show everyone where he came from and really proud to show everyone that this is where I am from, he would invite people to taste the food from Yemen," Alata said.

She also recalled how much he missed his mother, who remains in Yemen.

"His mom is in Yemen, he would always share stories about his mom and how much he missed her and how much he wanted to see her," Alata said.

His friends also spoke about what he meant to them. Yousef Ganah remembered him fondly.

"He was just kind and respectful, he was helpful you know," Ganah said. "He would be just quiet and sit there and do his work all that."

Friend Zaydan Almohseni said the loss has been difficult to process.

"He didn't even experience having his first job, getting married, having a family, it really breaks my heart that he passed away at that age of 16. I just wish we could've done something or prevented this mistake," Almohseni said.

WXYZ

The boy is not being identified because his family has not been reached for comment.

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