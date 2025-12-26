2 killed, 1 injured after domestic shooting at Southfield apartment on Christmas

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two people were killed and another was injured following a domestic assault and shooting at an apartment in Southfield on Christmas night.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the Riverstone Apartments on Shiawassee Rd. on the report of a shooting.

Two men, a 30-year-old Detroit resident and a 20-year-old Madison Heights resident, were shot and killed in the incident. A 23-year-old Southfield woman was shot in the hand and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a domestic assault earlier in the day that was not reported to police.

Earlier in the day, the boyfriend allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and left the apartment. Then, the girlfriend invited a friend over to the apartment who was with a male friend.

When the boyfriend returned, he forced his way into the apartment and grabbed a gun. The male friend also produced a gun and the two men exchanged fire.

The girl's friend and her acquaintance left the apartment and rushed to a nearby hospital, where the man was pronounced dead. The girlfriend and boyfriend remained at the scene.

Police say there was also a 3-year-old child present during the incident who was unharmed.