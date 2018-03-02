2 killed at CMU; University on lockdown as police search for shooter

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. - Central Michigan University remains on lockdown Friday after two people were killed on campus and police continue to search for an armed and dangerous man.

Police confirmed the shooting stemmed from a domestic violence situation and the two killed were not students.

The shooting was reported around 8:30 a.m. on the fourth floor of Campbell Hall dormitory, according to Mt. Pleasant police.

The person of interest has been identified as 19-year-old James Eric Davis. He is described as a black man, 5’10’’ and weighing 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing mustard yellow jeans and a blue hoodie.

The campus will remain on lockdown while the shooter is at-large.

Police say they had contact with Davis Thursday evening, and he was transported to McClaren Hospital for a drug related incident.

University officials are asking people who planned to come to campus today to pick up students for spring break to stay off campus until further notice – instead – they should go to the Comfort Inn on 2424 S. Mission St.

University staff will be on site to support the families.

CMU is one of the largest universities in the country with about 20,000 students.