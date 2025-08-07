PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is calling attention to two separate fatal hit-and-run crashes that occurred on the same stretch of Baldwin Road in Pontiac all within the last month, and no arrests have been made.

Both crashes occurred after 11 p.m. within two blocks of each other. The first incident on July 3 happened at Baldwin Avenue and Rundell Street, while the second occurred Tuesday just before midnight near Baldwin and Grandie Street.

2 killed in separate hit-and-runs on same Pontiac road prompts changes, investigation

Thomas Cummings, 43, was hit and killed while crossing the street in a non-crosswalk area on Tuesday night, and the driver fled the scene.

"He was a cool fella, stayed out of everybody else's business and stayed in his own lane," said James Kirk, who lives in the area.

Just a month earlier, Frank Griffin-Tyson, 48, was riding his bike northbound along Baldwin near Rundell when he was struck and killed. That driver also left the scene, and deputies say it appears speed was a factor.

"He just left my brother out in the street with no regards to his life, to basically die," said Regina Griffin, the victim's sister.

Griffin remembers her brother for his kindness and says the Army veteran was in the process of starting a nonprofit to help people struggling with addiction.

"I'm pretty sure that sums up a lot about him, wanting to help people struggling in life," Griffin said.

Extended interview: Sister of Pontiac hit-and-run victim pleads for justice

In Griffin-Tyson's case, police have recovered the vehicle, a black Jeep Grand Cherokee, but no arrests have been made. Witnesses saw the driver and a passenger abandon the Jeep and drive away in a silver Chevrolet Malibu. Tuesday's hit-and-run also involved a Jeep-style vehicle, but there are no leads on a suspect.

"Such a lack of humanity. You hit a person and drive off? And the crazy thing is in some circumstances, we've seen in the past where people have struck someone and by all the investigation, they're not actually at fault. But, fleeing the scene immediately makes it a crime," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

Extended interview: Oakland County sheriff talks about 2 deadly hit-and-runs in Pontiac

As deputies investigate the crashes, Pontiac officials are implementing safety improvements. City Councilman Mikal Goodman says streetlights on the road have been out for one to two months, leaving the street in darkness.

"This has been an ongoing situation," Goodman said. “I drive down Baldwin to get home at night and there’s a lot of times it is pitch black at night.”

The area has a homeless shelter, a bus stop and the Baldwin Center nonprofit, where pedestrians frequently cross the street.

"Whether or not you are in a shelter, whether or not you are living in a rental or a home, you should be able to walk across the street safely," Goodman said.

Goodman says a crosswalk, yellow median and a new stop sign have all been installed within the last few days, and the streetlights are scheduled to be fixed by Friday.

"Yeah it'll make a big difference, but you know, it's pretty much the drivers — people not paying attention on the road, drinking and driving and all that mess," Kirk said.

As residents plead for drivers to be more alert, Griffin and her family are asking the driver who hit her brother to come forward.

"We just want you to know we're not going to give up at all until you're brought to justice," Griffin said.

There's a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP and remain anonymous.

