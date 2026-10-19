2 men charged after cars smash through Detroit Metro Airport in separate crashes

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two men are facing several charges in connection with two separate incidents where vehicles smashed into terminals at Detroit Metro Airport earlier this year.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced charges in both cases on Monday.

Brian Matthew Sutton, a 37-year-old Clinton Township resident, was charged in the January incident. He's been charged with three counts of assault with intent to murder, three counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, three counts of felonious assault and one count of malicious destruction of property over $20,000.

Authorities say on Jan 23. just before 7:30 p.m., Sutton was driving erratically in the far-left lane of traffic at the airport in Romulus then intentionally made a sharp turn and drove directly inside the McNamara Terminal, hitting the Delta Air Lines counter.

Watch previous coverage when surveillance video was released:

DTW officials release surveillance video showing car crashing into McNamara Terminal

Three women — two Delta Air Lines employees and one Transportation Security Administration employee — were hit with glass and debris from the crash. No one was seriously hurt.

Sutton tried to take off, heading toward a TSA checkpoint, prosecutor's say. He was detained shortly after.

Glass doors, windows and fixtures of the building were significantly damaged.

Worthy charged David Alan Chamlee, 67, of Southgate, in the May 29 incident. He's been charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, two counts of felonious assault and one count of malicious destruction of property over $20,000.

Previous report: Second crash into a Metro Airport terminal raises questions

Second crash into a Metro Airport terminal raises questions

Authorities say around 9:40 a.m. that day, Chamlee drove erratically at a high rate of speed on the eastbound service drive at the airport. They say he drove over a curb and went south in the northbound lanes of Rogell Drive. Chamlee made a sharp turn and drove directly inside the Evans Terminal, investigators say.

Two women — one from Quaker Hill Connecticut and another from London, Ontario — had had to quickly escape the vehicle's path and were hit by glass and debris. No one was seriously hurt.

The glass doors, windows and fixtures of the building were damaged.

Previous report: Man crashes SUV into Detroit Metro Airport terminal; neighbors describe erratic behavior before arrest

Neighbors describe erratic behavior before man crashed into DTW terminal

“When you go to an airport – or anywhere for that matter – you certainly do not expect cars to come crashing into the terminal. We are extremely lucky that on these two days neither terminal was crowded with people and that massive numbers of people were not injured or killed,” Worthy said in a statement.

After the first crash, 9-000-pound concrete barriers were installed. Security bollards are being used more across the area to help prevent potential threats.

Previous report: Security bollards are quietly becoming powerful line of defense in metro Detroit

Security bollards are quietly becoming powerful line of defense in metro Detroit

Both men are expected to be arraigned Monday afternoon.