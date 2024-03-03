2 new measles cases confirmed in metro Detroit

METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — More measles have been confirmed in two metro Detroit municipalities — Wayne and Washtenaw counties.

The cases were confirmed Sunday by Wayne County Public Health (WCPH) and the Washtenaw County Health Department (WCPHD).

The Wayne County case, WCPH said, stems from an adult following international travel.

“WCPH is working closely with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to identify anyone who might have been exposed through this case. Possible contacts of the individual are being notified,” WCPH says.

If you were at any of the following locations during the times indicated, please get vaccinated at contact WCPH at PHECC@waynecounty.com and include your name, phone number and address:



WellStreet/Beaumont Urgent Care: 23100 Michigan Ave in Dearborn on February 27 between 2:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

CVS Pharmacy: 2701 S. Telegraph Rd in Dearborn on February 27 between 4:00 p.m and 6:30 p.m.

Henry Ford GoHealth Urgent Care: 26763 Ford Rd in Dearborn Heights on February 29 between 11:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Corewell Emergency Department: 18101 Oakwood Blvd in Dearborn on February 29 between 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Washtenaw County Health officials are asking anyone who visited the waiting and triage areas of Trinity Health Ann Arbor’s Emergency Department on March 1 between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to get vaccinated for measles immediately.

“Anyone present at the above time and date should receive the MMR (Measles, Mumps and Rubella) vaccine within 72 hours (no later than Monday March 4, 2024) if they are not already considered immune to measles,” WCPHD said.

Measles, a highly contagious, vaccine-preventable disease, has serious possible complications that include hospitalization, long-term illness, and death. Globally, measles cases are rising.

“Measles spreads through infectious droplets or by airborne spread when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes. Measles is so contagious that ninety percent of unvaccinated people who are exposed to measles will become infected. Infected people can spread measles before noticing symptoms, including from four days before through four days after the rash appears. Measles virus can stay in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area. Symptoms of measles usually begin 7-14 days after exposure but can appear up to 21 days after exposure immediately,” WCPH said.

If you think you may have been exposed, please lookout for the following symptoms:



High fever (may spike to over 104˚F).

Cough.

Runny nose.

Red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis).

Tiny white spots on the inner cheeks, gums, and roof of the mouth (Koplik Spots) two to three days after symptoms begin.

A rash that is red, raised, blotchy; usually starts on face, spreads to trunk, arms and legs three to five days after symptoms begin.

If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, immediately contact the your local health department. It is also important to contact your healthcare provider and to inform them before obtaining care to prevent exposure to others.

“Vaccination is the single best way to protect yourself, your family, and the people you spend your days with,” said Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, Wayne County Health Officer. “Given the growing risk of measles because of outbreaks in Europe and elsewhere, we highly recommend you verify your and your family’s vaccination status immediately—and get vaccinated if you or they have not been.” To verify their vaccination status, residents are encouraged to contact their health care provider or WCPH.

If received within six days of exposure, post-exposure treatment may prevent measles.

“A single dose of measles vaccine is about 93% effective at preventing measles, while two doses are about 97% effective. It is also effective if used within 72 hours of a measles exposure to prevent illness. However, some individuals with weakened immune systems may not be eligible to receive this vaccine. Getting vaccinated not only protects the individual receiving the vaccine but can also protect vulnerable individuals in our communities from being exposed to this illness,” WCPH said.

Vaccines are available via primary care providers and pharmacies at no-cost, in most cases.

Click the following to learn more about the measles and vaccines:



Children can receive vaccines at no-cost from a participating provider through the 'Vaccines for Children' program.

