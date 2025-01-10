2 people in quarantine after having contact with birds with Avian Influenza, 9 others being monitored

(WXYZ) — 2 people are in quarantine, and nine others are being monitored after coming into contact with animals infected with Avian Influenza.

Officials say the 2 people in quarantine do have symptoms, but testing has not yet confirmed a viral infection.

The bird flu was detected in a backyard flock in Oakland County. This is the second case in Oakland County since the virus was first detected in Michigan in 2022.

Officials say the affected location is also under quarantine, and the birds will be "depopulated" to prevent the spread of the disease.

Testing to confirm the presence of the highly pathogenic avian influenza was conducted by the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory as part of a Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development investigation.

According to the state, following a few key steps will help protect the health and vitality of Michigan’s domestic birds:



Prevent contact between domestic and wild birds by bringing them indoors or ensuring their outdoor area is fully enclosed.

Wash your hands before and after handling birds as well as when moving between different coops.

Disinfect boots and other gear when moving between coops.

Do not share equipment or other supplies between coops or other farms.

Clean and disinfect equipment and other supplies between uses. If it cannot be disinfected, discard it.

Use well or municipal water as drinking water for birds.

Keep poultry feed secure to ensure there is no contact between the feed/feed ingredients and wild birds or rodents.

Domestic bird owners and caretakers should watch for multiple sudden deaths in the flock, a drop in egg production, a significant decrease in water consumption, diarrhea, sneezing/coughing, or an increase in sick birds. If avian influenza is suspected in domestic birds, contact MDARD immediately at 800-292-3939 (daytime) or 517-373-0440 (after-hours).

If anyone notices what appears to be unusual or unexplained deaths among wild bird populations, please report these cases to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) by:

