Man fatally shoots security guard, injures another at Detroit wellness center

Two security guards were shot — one of them fatally — at a wellness center in Detroit Wednesday.

It happened at the Team Wellness Center on Mack Avenue near Mt. Elliot Street.

Police say a man came to the wellness center and was asked to leave. He later returned and an altercation took place. The suspect then had his hands in his coat pocket and pulled out a gun.

The suspect shot two security guards. One of them has died. The second security guard was hospitalized in temporary serious condition.

It's unclear at this time why the suspect was at the wellness center. Additional details about the incident, including suspect information, are unknown at this time.

The Detroit Police Department is asking anyone with information to call their homicide division at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.