HAZEL PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Hazel Park police said two people were shot and one person was killed at a home overnight.

See the latest report in the video below

2 shot, 1 killed after dispute during 'after prom' party at Hazel Park home

We're told that police received multiple 911 calls of a shooting in the area of Orchard and Powell around 1:16 a.m.

Officers arrived at the scene and saw a crowd of people fleeing the home.

They located a 20-year-old Detroit man outside of the home and a 19-year-old Pontiac woman several houses south of the home.

Both victims were transported to the hospital and the man died from his injuries. The woman is being treated.

Police said preliminary information found that the house may have been hosting an "after prom" party when a dispute took place.

People inside and outside of the home exchanged gunfire.

Right now, suspect information has not been released, but police say they are continuing to investigate.

