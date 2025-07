PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two people were shot in Pontiac Tuesday night, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said.

It happened shortly before 8 p.m. in the area of South Boulevard and Franklin Road near the M1 Concourse.

Deputies and K-9s were on scene looking for evidence.

What led up to the shooting and the conditions of the victims are unknown at this time. Deputies have not released any suspect information.

Officials said more information will be provided Wednesday morning.