2 teenage stepbrothers shot in Detroit, one of them fatally, police say

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two stepbrothers, both 13 years old, were shot in Detroit Friday night. One of them was killed and the other was hospitalized, police said.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. in the area of E. Lantz and Mitchell streets.

Watch Detroit Police Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes provide details about the shooting below:

Police provide details after two 13-year-olds shot, 1 of them fatally in Detroit

Police said three teens were walking when a dark colored vehicle pulled up by them and rolled the window down. Words were exchanged and shots were fired from the vehicle.

"This is not OK. This is not acceptable. We will not tolerate it," Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes told reporters at the scene.

One teen was fatally shot and another suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being wounded in the arm. Police confirmed the two teens shot were stepbrothers.

"This family will never be the same," Hayes said. "Certainly, our hearts go out to them — the Detroit Police Department, our city, our hearts go out to this family. We need someone to help us. Please call in, please let us know anything that you have. We're gonna find these people that were responsible for this thing."

WXYZ

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call DPD's homicide unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

"The Detroit Police Department has been activated. Our homicide task force, every bit of technology that we have — we are scurrying and looking through it in this area, querying it just to make sure that we do every single thing we can to find the people responsible for hurting our children here in this community," Hayes said.

Several minors have died or been injured to gun violence this summer. Earlier in the day, a rally was held at the Spirit of Detroit downtown with community leaders demanding an end to violence against children.

Earlier this week, Detroit City Council voted to amend an ordinance that regulates curfew violations. Under the updated ordinance, parental fines increased, however, they’ve been decriminalized.

