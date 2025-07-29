Parental fines increased, curfew violations decriminalized by city of Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit City Council voted to amend an ordinance that regulates curfew violations.

Under the updated ordinance, parental fines increased, however, they’ve been decriminalized. It passed 7 to 1.

Watch the video report below:

Detroit City Council passes new curfew ordinance

Detroit City Councilman Coleman Young II sponsored the amended curfew ordinance.

“We cannot be a thriving city and have 4-year-olds' blood shed in the street,” Young said.

He and Police Chief Todd Bettison emphasized the updated ordinance decriminalizes the violation. That means parents won’t have to serve jail time if their kids are caught out after curfew and parents are given a choice.

The chief said they won’t have to pay the fine if they choose to take courses instead. Under the new, amended ordinance, the fine is now $250 for a first offense. It was $75. A second offense is $500.

“Today, tomorrow, the fees will actually increase and that’s for leverage purposes. I was talking to a couple judges and they say the fees are too low — that a parent will choose not to take the services. They’ll say, ‘I’ll just pay the ticket.’ But if it’s $250 it’s like, ‘Ok, I’ll go to that parent responsibility course,’” Bettison said.

Young said, “To go through the classes, get the mental health therapy that they need, get the training they need, get the resources, access that they need to be able to become not only prepared parents but also become better and more productive members of society.”

“And to get these kids off the street, and we’re not looking at 4-year-olds being gunned down by 17- and 18-year-olds in the city of Detroit. That cannot stand,” he added.

Prior to the vote to approve the changes, a spirited discussion took place amongst council members and other community leaders.

Watch our previous coverage from a public hearing held about the issue a day before:

Detroit police look to prevent violence by enhancing curfew fine

Councilwoman Mary Waters, who ultimately voted yes, said you can’t legislate morality and she felt the fines could be too high for otherwise good parents who are having a hard time making ends meet.

Councilwoman Gabriela Santiago-Romero voted no and said she needed more information.

The chief noted a number of parents who live outside of the city have also been cited.

Jessica Peregord and her family live in River Rouge and they’re just learning of the changes.

“Well, the classes are a great idea, I think, because sometimes, you just don’t know how to make it better, so you don’t have to pay the fine and if it’s your kids that are doing it and not listening, you gotta know what to do for everybody to be safe and happy,” she said.

Watch our previous report ahead of the public hearing below:

Public hearing set as Detroit proposes higher fines for parents of curfew-breaking teens

Arthur Harrington, a 23-year-old law student who attended Cass Tech High Schol, said in order to prevent the need for the curfew in the first place, it takes a village.

Bettison said the changes will take effect immediately.

