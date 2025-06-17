2 teens found dead with gunshot wounds in Monroe County; officials say no threat to community

RAISINVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said two teens were found dead with gunshot wounds outside of a vehicle in Raisinville Township.

WATCH: See video from Chopper 7 below

Chopper video outside of Monroe County death investigation

According to deputies, dispatch received a call around 9:47 a.m. Tuesday regarding two deceased people on Heiss Road near Steffas Road.

Deputies responded and discovered a deceased female and male, who both appear to be teenagers.

Detectives are investigating, but the sheriff's office said they are confident there is no danger to the community.

“I was actually down there yesterday on the golf cart just tooling around … and there was nothing down there then,” said Tom Hannah, who lives nearby.

The sheriff's office also said there is no connection between this incident and a reported incident in Bedford Township from June 14.

Deputies will release more information when it becomes available.