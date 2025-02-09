2 teens sentenced to 20-40 years in prison in killing, robbery of 16-year-old Elijah Reese

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The two teens charged with the killing & robbery of 16-year-old Elijah Reese in Detroit last year will spend up to 42 years in custody.

Earlier this week, 15-year-old Anthony Carter and 16-year-old Barry Love were sentenced to two years at the Michigan Department of Corrections, followed by 20-40 years in prison after that. The teens were initially charged with Felony Murder, Armed Robbery, and two counts of Felony Firearm.

Those charges stem from the incident that happened last May, when prosecutors say the teens robbed Reese while he was walking near King Richard Street and Bedford Street, and fired multiple shots, killing him.

Vigil held for teen killed during reported robbery attempt over shoes

The teens were initially arrested 15 days after the killing.

Reese was a sophomore at East English Village Preparatory Academy.

“He was just a hilarious guy. You talk to anybody, (they'll say) he was always friendly to be around. People loved him. People cared about him. Elijah’s friends were just kind of heartbroken that this happened to him,” Toson Knight, a former dean at East English Village Prep, told 7 News Detroit last summer.

"He had a life. He had a good life," Jamie Reese, Elijah's mother, said at a vigil after his death.

