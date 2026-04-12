2 teens shot and killed in Inkster as police search for suspect

INKSTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — 2 teens have died after being shot in Inkster this weekend, police tell us.

Police responded to a call around 4:50 a.m. on Sunday morning to a report of a man who had been shot at a home in the 2600 block of Penn.

First responders performed life-saving measures on the teen, 17, but those attempts were unsuccessful and the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

While canvassing the area, investigators found a trail of blood leading to a backyard on the same block, where a gun was found. A second gunshot victim was also found at that location, with that 15-year-old being pronounced dead at the scene.

Inkster Police say there is no immediate threat to the public, with this being investigated as a double homicide. No suspect has been identified by police in this case.