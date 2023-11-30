2 years later: Oxford community observes 'Oxford Day of Remembrance’

OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — "It haunts me for most of the month of November… It's definitely a time that is harder for our families being so close to the holidays,” Nicole Beausoleil said.

Beausoleil’s daughter Madiyson Baldwin was one of the four teens killed inside Oxford High School two years ago today. Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana and Justin Shilling also losing their lives.

Beausoleil said “every time we get five steps ahead we get knocked back 10."

Grief and guilt also expressed by survivors Tuesday night during a school board meeting.

"November 30 plagues me. It eats away at my very existence. Every day I wake up and I think of hearing gunshots in the hallway that I used to play with my friends in, and learn in,” said Jack Woodruff, Oxford High School senior and shooting survivor.

"I am changed forever as a person. I am scared to go to college. I am scared to have kids someday for fear that when I drop them off it could be the last time I ever see them before they die,” said Max Reed, Oxford High School senior and shooting survivor.

Today, Oxford Public Schools are closed for ‘Wildcats Day of Remembrance.'

Mental health services will be made available through the district and through the All For Oxford Resiliency Center.

These services, Beausoleil says are essential as the community tries to move forward together.

"I definitely will advocate more for mental health within the district and communities. All aspects. Oxford has started a resiliency center and that should be in place within a lot of schools,” Beausoleil said.

The All For Oxford Resiliency Center has extended hours today from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. to offer services ranging from counseling, yoga, therapy dogs and more.

