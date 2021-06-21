2 young sisters from Richmond killed in crash on I-75 near Gaylord

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say two sisters from Richmond were killed in a crash while heading Up North on Sunday afternoon.

Police say it happened on northbound I-75 near S. Old 27 Highway near Gaylord around 2:35 p.m.

According to police, a 21-year-old woman was going south on I-75 when she attempted to avoid a collision and ran off the road. She hit a vehicle going north that was driven by a 22-year-old woman from Rochester with two passengers, 22-year-old Kaele Polzin and 16-year-old Sara Polzin. Both girls were killed in the crash.

The 22-year-old from Rochester was taken to the hospital, and the driver of the car that hit them was also taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the father of the two victims was driving in a vehicle in front of them and said they were on their way to a family vacation.