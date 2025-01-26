20-30 residents displaced after overnight East China Twp apartment fire

EAST CHINA TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — 20-30 residents have been displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment building in East China Township early Sunday morning.

St. Clair County Central Dispatch got calls about the fire at Bree Manor Apartments on Bree Road around 12:30 a.m.

According to officials, all residents in the building were accounted for and no injuries were reported in the fire.

St. Clair police and fire were assisted by several groups to help the displaced residents, including:



Blue Water Transit assisted by sending a bus to the apartment building to transport victims to a warm shelter.

St. Clair High School opened their doors to responders and residents as a warm interim location while more permanent locations were finalized

The American Red Cross is working to get housing for the displaced residents

St. Clair Inn opened their doors to residents who had nowhere else to go

The cause of the fire is under investigation but no foul play is suspected, per the Sheriff's Office.