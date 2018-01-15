2019 Volkswagen Jetta, 2018 Passat GT debut at Detroit auto show

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Volkswagen unveiled its all-new, redesigned 2019 Jetta at the North American International Auto Show on Monday at Cobo Center in downtown Detroit.

According to the company, the Jetta is based on Volkswagen's Modular Transverse Matrix architecture, and when compared with the current model, the new Jetta has a longer wheelbase, short overhands, and is longer, wider and taller than the current model.

The 1.4-liter TSI engine comes with a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmission with aluminum-alloy wheels and full LED lighting standard.

Available safety features include front assist, blind spot monitor with rear traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, lane assist and light assist.

Premium features on the car include a panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated leather seats, 400-watt BeatsAudio system, Volkswagen digital cockpit and 10-color ambient lighting.

The price will start at $18,545 in the United States, which VW says is less than the outgoing car.

Volkswagen also unveiled the 2018 Passat GT special model at the auto show. The limited-run model will have more than 20 sporty interior and exterior enhancements to the Passat.

It will include a 3.6-liter VR6 engine with a lowered suspension and sport exhaust.

2018 Passat GT

