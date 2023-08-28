Watch Now
2023 Michigan State Fair: What you need to know

Posted at 8:54 AM, Aug 28, 2023
(WXYZ) — The 2023 Michigan State Fair returns to the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi this Labor Day weekend.

It features live music, a carnival, a livestock show, K9 performances, a beer festival, baking contests and much more.

It runs Aug. 31 through Sept. 4 in Novi, and here's everything you need to know.

Fair hours

  • Thursday, Aug. 31 - 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Friday, Sept. 1 - 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Saturday, Sept. 2 - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Sunday, Sept. 3 - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Monday, Sept. 4 - 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Directions and parking

Parking is available on a first-come-first-serve basis at no charge at the Suburban Collection Showplace.

Ticket information and pricing

For a limited time, you can get $5 off the ultimate admission using the code EARLY2023, but the code expires on Aug. 30 at midnight.

Ultimate admission tickets are $42 and include fair admission, unlimited carnival rides and circus performances.

Fair admission is $10 and gets you into the fair only.

Chilren 2 and under are free for fair admission.

Carnival rides are $1.50 per ticket or 22 tickets for $30 for 50 tickets for $60.

