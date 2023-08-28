Arts, Beats & Eats 2023: Everything you need to know

(WXYZ) — Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats returns to Downtown Royal Oak this Labor Day weekend with music, food, shopping and more.

The 26th annual festival will feature more than 200 performances, including headliners like Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Bell Biv DeVoe, Halestorm, Russell Dickerson, Randy Houser, Collective Soul and American Authors.

This year also includes nearly 75 local artists performing across the nine stages.

Below you'll find everything you need to know about the festival.

Festival hours



Friday, Sept. 1 - 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 2 - 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 3 - 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 4 - 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Admission

Tickets are $7 in advance on the website. It's free before 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1 and $12 after 5 p.m. Every other day, admission is $10 before 3 p.m. and $12 after 3 p.m.

The concerts are included in the admission to the festival, but you can upgrade to VIP passes for the concert.

Where to park

Parking is available on ParkWhiz in advance and you can also park at lots and garages throughout Downtown Royal Oak. Parking prices are $20 at all lots and structures.

There is also a shuttle from Royal Oak High School and parking is $10. Riding the shuttle is free.

Festival map

Who is performing?

The headliners for each show are Joan Jett & The Blackhearts on Friday, Halestorm on Saturday, Russell Dickerson on Sunday and Bell Biv DeVoe on Monday.

You can view the entire lineup on the Arts, Beats & Eats website.