2025 Ann Arbor Art Fair kicks off today: Here's everything you need to know

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Starting today (Thursday, July 17), the Ann Arbor Art Fair will span 30 blocks in downtown Ann Arbor, featuring nearly 1,000 artists and welcoming in around 400,000 people from all over.

Ann Arbor Art Fair Spokesperson Frances Todoro-Hargreaves gave us an overview of the fair, and Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation's President and CEO Dr. Shannon Polk, J.D., spoke to the foundation's support of the fair and how the fair positively impacts the Ann Arbor community.

The Art Fair runs from today through Saturday, July 19. The fair is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday-Friday, and then 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Saturday.

Along with featuring artists, there will be jewelers, glass blowing, pottery demonstrations, weaving projects, food from 30+ local companys, and more.

You can learn more about the Art Fair and download a map for the fair at this link.